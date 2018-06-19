Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared the first look of the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Badla’.

Senior Bachchan sported a suave and suited look from the sets of the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he is finally away from heavy make ups.

“T 2841 – Confined.. conscious and content.. until, the film releases.. this be the life of creativity.. ‘BADLA’ moves each day .. finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour!” tweeted Bachchan.

Currently, the shooting of the movie is underway in Scotland’s Glasgow city.

Along with the ‘Pink’ star, Taapsee Pannu is in the movie, which is being director Sujoy Ghosh of ‘Kahaani’ fame.