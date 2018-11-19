Actor and comedian Amy Schumer is back at work after her recent hospitalisation.

According to reporta, the 37-year-old comedienne, who recently announced her pregnancy, was admitted to a hospital in Texas on account of hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea, occurring during pregnancy.

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actor had canceled a couple of comedy shows scheduled in Dallas and Austin, Texas last week due to her condition.

On Saturday, she returned to the stage and performed a comedy show at the New Jersey Performing Art Center’s 2,800-seat theater Prudential Hall. Following her show, she wrote on her official Instagram account, “Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said).”

The event was supposed to take place in September but was later rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict for Schumer. The star will perform shows in cities including New York City, Oakland, Seattle, Phoenix, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Chicago through November and December.

Last month, Schumer had announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, eight months after the couple got hitched during a surprise ceremony in Malibu.