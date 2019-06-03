An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 people on board lost contact with ground agencies around 35 minutes after it took off from Jorhat in Assam on Monday.

According to official, the aircraft has been reported missing after it took off from the Jorhat on Monday afternoon around 12:25 pm. It lost all contacts with ground staff at around 1 PM. A total of eight crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

The Indian Air Force has launched the search and rescue operation to trace the missing the aircraft. According to the IAF, all available resources have been employed to locate the aircraft. A Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft have been deployed to locate the AN-32 aircraft.

Prior to this, on 22 July 2016, an Antonov An-32 twin engine turboprop transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force disappeared while flying over the Bay of Bengal. The aircraft was en route from Tambaram Air Force Station in the city of Chennai. There were 29 people on board. The search and rescue operation became India’s largest search operation for a missing plane on the sea in history