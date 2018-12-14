Life without the Internet, an innovative technology, seems almost unimaginable for most people in India. Today, the Internet is intrinsic to media and communications, entertainment, politics, defence, business, banking, education and also administrative systems as well as to social interaction. The Internet disentangles this extraordinarily complex information and communication technology from its place in our daily lives, allowing it to be examined anew. Technology has historically been shaped by governmental, military and commercial requirements, but the development of the Internet is increasingly driven by its users. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and many other emerging applications are shifting the way we express ourselves, communicate with our friends, and even engage with global politics. At the same time, three-quarters of the world’s population remain effectively excluded from the Internet. Packed with case studies drawn from around the world, the Internet presents a clear and up-to-date introduction to the social, cultural, technological and political worlds this new media form is creating.

In the high competitive world students are striving hard for success. As the stakes are very high the younger generation vie for top honors and the social media is playing a pivotal role in making their dreams come true. So, blaming the youngsters for their inclination to operate Internet, but at the same time they should not cross the limit and break the online laws. Whatever you mention in social media is passing through people faster than light and one should take proper care before posting messages in respect of sensitive matters. There is no question of doing it knowingly or unknowingly but make sure before you do controversial postings in the social media. Misuse of Password and hacking are part and parcel of the present day working. A number of cases are referred to Economic Offence Wing to get clarity and justice of such financial frauds taking place in the Banking Industry. In this context, young generation should mind it not to enter into such cyber crimes and lose their credentials in the society just to make few thousand rupees. The greed may land them behind bars. As a regular and active member on FaceBook, I take all the precautions to protect my decorum and not to be too controversial on subjects relating to sports, cinema or even politics. As a senior citizen, I take this opportunity to give proper feed back to my pals and train them on how to go about the task of becoming a respected citizen of this country without any adverse record and to keep away from the ill effects of social media as well as cyber crimes and lead a trouble life. It is a matter of convenience and that should not come in the way of cropping up fresh problems in a technology based society.

