Giving his views on the incidents of violence that have shaken the national capital in the last three days, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth said that it was ‘an intelligence failure. This means that it is the Home Ministry’s failure.

At least 25 persons including a police head constable have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi last Sunday that lead to widespread vandalism and arson.

“The protests that are happening in Delhi are because of intelligence failure. I condemn it. When a leader like Trump (US President) is in the country, the intelligence department should have been more vigilant. They didn’t do their job properly. At least now I expect them to be vigilant. The violence should be dealt with an iron fist,” Rajinikanth observed.

The actor further added that he will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it affects Muslims. “I said if Muslims are affected by the CAA, I will stand for them. The Central government has clarified that they have not implemented NRC, there is no point in creating confusion over it. Protests should not turn violent,” said Rajinikanth.