The Karnataka government on Monday declared a 3-day mourning and one-day holiday in honour of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who breathed his last earlier this morning.

Kumar’s last rites would be performed with all government honour, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. The national flag has been draped over the casket carrying mortal remains of Ananth Kumar here.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the national flag would fly at half mast throughout the country today and the state funeral will be accorded to Kumar.

Kumar, 59, was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was being treated at Shankar Cancer and Research Hospital.

He held charge of two key ministries – Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in the Union Cabinet. Kumar is survived by two daughters- Aishwarya and Vijeta and wife.