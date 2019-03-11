Sriram Raghavan’s “Andhadhun”, one of the most talked about thrillers of Bollywood in 2018, is all set to release in China.

The film will release with the title ‘Piano Player’ in China, which is emerging as a significant market for Indian mainstream films.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures & Matchbox Pictures, “Andhadhun” stars Tabu, Anyushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

The story of the film revolves around Simi, a desperate small time actor-turned wife to a yesteryear star. The story takes a turn when she is caught disposing of her husband’s body in front of a presumably blind pianist Akash.

It is for the first time that Raghavan’s film is releasing in China and the director is suitably excited to present his film to a new audience.

“I am super thrilled that ‘Andhadhun’ is releasing in China. Ten years back, on a visit to China, I walked into a Beijing Cafe and was zapped to see Nasir Husain’s ‘Caravan’ playing on a big screen. Dubbed in Chinese except for the songs. I was told the film was the favourite Indian film of that generation. I am curious how the Chinese audience responds to our musical thriller,” Raghavan said in a statement.

Viacom18 Studios along with Eros International has now partnered with Tang Media Partners to release the thriller in China.

Kevin Tang of Tang Media Partners said “Andhadhun” would be the first Indian movie in thriller genre to release in China.