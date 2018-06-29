Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers and advised them to spread awareness about malnutrition, sanitation and health issues relating to pregnant women.

While addressing the ASHA workers at Grievance hall near his residence, the Chief Minister said, “There are almost 43,000 Asha workers working in the state at ground level. Each covers almost 1000 population. You have to create awareness about malnutrition, sanitation and pregnant women health issues.”

The Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh will get a World Bank project to setup Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) centers in all villages.

“Soon we will get a World Bank project to setup ANM centres in all villages. They will be much better than existing PHCs. As of now you are getting a maximum of Rs 1200. We will give you smart tablets. You have to enter data in the App. Thus, data will be automated immediately. You will get a minimum Rs 3000 honorarium and you will get variable incentive up to Rs 6000 according to your work,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that the Andhra Pradesh government is providing “Raksha” sanitary pads. He directed ASHA workers to make women aware to use it for their healthy and sanitised life ahead.

The Chief Minister also asked the workers to co-ordinate with the Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs), Aaganwadi workers and other people to create awareness among women about the pre and post natal conditions and care to be taken thereof.

He later assured that the state government is implementing various welfare schemes for health of general public and pregnant women.

