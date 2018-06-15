Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is holding a meeting with his party members to discuss ways to protest against the Centre for failing to set up a steel plant in Kadapa.

The likely agenda of the meeting also includes discussions on the state government’s anguish against the Centre over not granting Andhra Pradesh a special status.

Recently, the Centre, through an affidavit issued by the Supreme Court, had said that the steel plant project at Kadapa is financially not viable.

In lieu of this, protests and agitations were held in Kadapa city on Thursday.