Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 at the Eastbourne International on Monday in the second match of his comeback from long-term hip problems.

Murray returned last week at the Queen’s Club after 11 months out and lost to Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

Wawrinka’s erratic serve proved his downfall as, although he hit eight aces, he double-faulted four times, including on match point.

The Swiss player has also missed much of the past year through injury, including three months before his latest return last month.

Murray’s last success came in the fourth round of Wimbledon on July 10, 2017, when he was No. 1.

“I thought the first set I played well, second set was a little bit patchy at times, a bit nervous towards the end.”

“When you’ve not played for the best part of a year, closing out the match against someone like Stan, who I’ve had lots of great matches with — tough, tough guy to play against — was tough. But delighted to get the win.”

Murray, who had an operation on his hip in January, will be hoping for a few more wins at Eastbourne before the start of his bid to win a third Wimbledon.

He next faces second-seeded Kyle Edmund, who overtook him as the British No. 1 while he was injured.