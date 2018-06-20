Biscuit maker Anmol Industries has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).

The share sale consists an offer for sale of up to Rs 750 crore.

It includes Rs 720.4 crore by Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust, represented through its trustees; Rs 22.5 crore by SKG Land Developers LLP; Rs 4 crore by Delta Nirman LLP; Rs 2.5 crore by Anmol Hi-Cool LLP and Rs 60 lakh by Puneet Mercantiles LLP, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the regulator.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the managers to the issue.

Shares of the Kolkata-based biscuit maker are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company expects that the listing of shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

The company is a branded packaged food firm focused on biscuits and cakes and Anmol is its flagship brand. It has an extensive distribution network across 17 states in the country.