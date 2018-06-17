Anne Hathaway has described her character in “Ocean’s 8” as that of an “awful” actor, someone she would have turned into had she taken fame too seriously.

The 35-year-old actor stars in the spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s The Oceans Trilogy, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

“She’s called Daphne Kluger, she’s an actress and – well, she’s awful. She’s won two Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes, she has two ex-husbands.

“She’s very, very full of herself and doesn’t care in the least about what people think about her because she doesn’t care about other people,” Hathaway told HELLO! magazine.

Asked if she drew inspiration from someone in real life to play the part, the actor said, “Not really. It was just an idea I had about how I might have been if, at the beginning of my career, I’d taken fame very seriously.”

“And what would have happened if I’d cared about myself more than I care about other people,” she added.

Talking about the Gary Ross-directed film, which has an all-female cast, Hathaway said she made a lot of friends on the set.

“We became very good friends. I genuinely love all those women. Of course I’ve seen people behave badly in my life, but I’ve seen more people behave badly in the real world than on set.

“If you behave like that you probably won’t have a very long career anyway, because at a certain point people can choose who they work with and most of the people who are at the top are lovely,” she said.