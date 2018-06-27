Senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official Anoop Kumar Pandey is slated to replace fellow IAS officer Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, with the latter to retire on June 30.

Pandey is currently posted as the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner (IIDC) in the state. He is a 1984-batch IAS officer.

Prior to his appointment as the state’s Chief Secretary in June 2017, Kumar was the Secretary in Shipping ministry, Government of India. He had earlier served the Central Government in various capacities in Ministries of petroleum and natural gas, finance and shipping, as also in the central Cabinet secretariat.

In Uttar Pradesh, he has served as the divisional commissioner of Saharanpur and Meerut and also in the industrial development department.