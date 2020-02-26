After coming into power the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has been overturning the decision of the previous BJP-led government. Whether it’s being transferring accounts of police officers from private banks to public sector banks or to scraping the decision on the direct election of the Sarpanch. It’s very common in politics to take jibe or overturn the decision of opponents.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the shutting down of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) started by the BJP government.

Varsha Gaikwad was responding to a question raised through a calling attention motion by Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis on the MIEB in the state Legislative Council. Potnis also had asked details of the board, its functioning and training of teachers, among other things.

As per sources, other members of the upper house, including Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Kapil Patil representative of the teacher’s constituency and NCP legislator Satish Chavan demanded to shut down of the MIEB.