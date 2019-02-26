Ariana Grande has Selena Gomez as the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Gomez held the title with 146,267,801 followers, but Grande has eclipsed her fellow pop star with 146,286,173 followers, revealed an online portal.

However, both women are outpaced by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who took the title as the most-followed person on Instagram from Gomez back in October.

Grande has gained more than 13 million new Instagram followers in the last four months and maintains a hyperactive presence on the platform.

Grande’s new Instagram title comes on the heels of her record-breaking success with the release of her fifth full-length LP ‘Thank U, Next,’ which is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.