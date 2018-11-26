Ariana Grande is not in a mood to take any more trolling over ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

A Twitter user recently accused Grande of “milking” the late rapper’s death and she snapped back in the politest way possible.

The ‘God Is A Woman’ singer has been regularly posting tributes to the late rapper on social media following his death in September. The most recent one was posted on Thanksgiving last week. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback photo of her and Mac celebrating the holiday together.

“She milkin this s**t bruh,” the user tweeted. Replying to the absurd claim, the 25-year-old singer wrote, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I’m sending you peace and love.”

In the following tweet, Grande wrote, “Some of the s**t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Backing Ariana, American singer Halsey tweeted, “Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. And since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the f**k up.”

The singer was also backed by her fans who showered her with all the love and positivity.

On September 7, Mac Miller passed away, reportedly, after a drug overdose in California. Soon after, netizens put out posts blaming Grande for her ex-boyfriend’s death.

Ariana and Miller dated for two-and-a-half years before ending their relationship in the spring of 2018.