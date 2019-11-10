Adding to the fans’ curiosity, Arjun Kapoor brought out yet another character’s look from his upcoming magnum opus ‘Panipat’ on Sunday.

Introducing the brave son of Bajirao and Mastani; and the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau – Shasher Bahadaur, essayed by debutant Sahil Salathia, Arjun shared the legal look donned by the actor.

Clad in a beautifully embroidered silk robe, Sahil is seen with long tresses with a cap over them and a heavy beard going along with a moustache. Acing the royal look, he is seen wearing a delicately crafted neckpiece.

Documenting and introducing his character on Instagram, the ‘Gunday’ actor captioned, “Shamsher Bahadur – Brave son of Bajirao and Mastani, and the cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.”

Prior to this, the actor on Saturday also brought out Sakina Begum’s look which is being pictured by veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

Arjun, who will be seen as Sadashiv Rao, the fierce warrior, even underwent a drastic physical transformation to take his performance a level higher!

Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite him, playing the role of a queen named ‘Parvati’. Sanjay Dutt will be the antagonist playing the role of a fierce battle warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The historical drama based on the third battle of Panipat is produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It is slated to hit theatres on December 6.