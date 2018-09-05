A new poster from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Namaste England’ has been revealed and it shows the goofy side of the stars as they can be seen breaking into a jig.

In the poster, Parineeti and Arjun don traditional attires with the backdrop of a farm in the countryside. Parineeti is wearing a pink salwar kameez whereas Arjun wears a purple kurta pajama as the duo takes a high jump.

The new poster also comes with the release date of the trailer.

The ‘Tevar’ star took to Twitter to share the new poster and wrote, “Guesswork ends. Excitement begins. #NamasteEnglandTrailer out tomorrow.”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Namaste England’ is a refreshing story is about the journey of two individuals, Jasmeet and Param. It traces their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London, the flick will surely be a fun quintessential Bollywood film and will hit theatres on October 19.