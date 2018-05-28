The rumours about the split of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have been doing rounds for quite some time now.

However, putting all speculations to rest, the couple has released a statement informing the world of their separation.

The couple was married for 20 years and shares two daughters together – Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13.

In the joint statement issued to Bombay Times, Arjun, 45, and Mehr, 47, stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

The couple added, “We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey”, stressing on being there for each other in the times of need.

The couple emphasised on being private and requested for some space. They wrote, “We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on”.

Career-wise, the ‘Raajneeti’ actor will be next seen in Shailesh Verma’s ‘Nastik’.