Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday met the family of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama’s Gusoo.

The Army Chief met the family of the deceased official at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

Two days back, Aurangzeb’s family had made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state.

Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and later his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14.

The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home on account of the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and was posted in Shopian district.