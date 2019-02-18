Four Army personnel, including a major, and two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, three days after a suicide bomber from the group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in the area, defence officials said.

A civilian was also killed in the exchange of fire in Pinglan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, they said.

“The terrorists are believed to be linked to the February 14 car bombing. The exact identities of the two terrorists killed are being ascertained,” a defence spokesperson said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area,a police official said.

Militants fired at forces as the searches got under way, triggering a gun battle, officials said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and five critically wounded.