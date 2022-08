Image: Twitter/Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today visited the residence of Sahitya Ratna Demokratira Anna Bhau Sathe in Ghatkopar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On this occasion Chief Minister Shri. Shinde saluted Anna Bhau Sathe by offering a wreath.

Also, his family members were also interrogated.

On this occasion, MP Rahul Shewale along with the officials of Sahitya Ratna Demokratar Anna Bhau Sathe Smarak Samiti were present.