Australia thrashed Indian Eves by 8 wickets

Opener Nicole Bolton scored a hundred as the Australian women’s cricket team defeated India by eight wickets in the first match of the three-game ODI series on Monday.

Coming in to bat first, India struggled to put up a below par score of 200.

It was lower order batsman Pooja Vastrakar’s half-century and wicketkeeper-batsman Sushma Verma’s 41 that helped the hosts set a target of 201 for the Australian eves.

The Australians faced no such problem with the bat as they lost just two wickets in the process to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bolton was awarded Player of the Match for her match-winning knock.

Alyssa Healy scored 38, while skipper Meg Lanning hit 33. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 25.

Indian pacer Shikha Pandey claimed a wicket while Australian spinner finished with a four-wicket haul.

The three-match series will be followed by a T20 tri-series, with the third team being England.