Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar has criticised the three-Judge bench of the Supreme Court which had on October 29 adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter. He said that the bench has “delayed” justice and “disrespected” the Constitution.

Referring to the Chief Justice of India-led bench’s decision to defer hearing on the Ayodhya matter, Indresh at an event here said: “I haven’t taken names because 125 crore Indians know their names. The three-judge bench. they delayed, they denied, they disrespected. They have disrespected the Constitution and fundamental rights.”

The top court adjourned the matter which challenged the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. The 2010 verdict had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Shiv Sena had on Sunday organised events at various places in Ayodhya, Nagpur, and Bengaluru highlighting the growing demand for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.