After treating the audience with two back to back hits- ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’, Bollywood actor Ayushmannn Khurrana is all set to team up with Nushrat Bharucha for his next untitled film.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be a comedy riot and will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Nushrat, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushamann for the first time, said, “After working with Ekta in the past, this is a homecoming of sorts for me. I am excited to work with Ayushmann for this comedy entertainer. Interestingly, this year has been favourable for strong content-driven films; and this film will, hopefully, continue this tide.”

The movie will go on floors in the first week of December.

Nushrat was last seen in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ opposite Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, which garnered immense appreciation from the audience owing to its quirky storyline.