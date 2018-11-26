Celebrity couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd is on an adventure excursion and their Instagram accounts are radiating holiday vibes.

The ‘Starboy’ singer had a few concerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week and Hadid flew over to support her rumored beau. The Weekend took time off from work to indulge in some adrenaline rush with his model girlfriend.

The two took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos from their adventurous day in the desert where they can be seen riding ATVs in the sand. The reunited couple also rode camels with their friends.

At one point during the trip, the Victoria’s Secret model also turned the four-wheeling excursion into a sultry photo shoot. Posing like a goddess, Hadid flaunted her flawless abs.

Earlier this month, US Weekly reported that the couple has decided to take their relationship to another level by moving in together.

The singer and the supermodel decided to call it quits in November 2016. Following which, Abel Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd was seen with Selena Gomez. It was not long before Tesfaye reconciled with Hadid.

The two were spotted together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April this year. The speculation of a possible romance started catching pace when some people saw the couple kissing.