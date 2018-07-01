Supermodel Bella Hadid has set the record straight on rumours that she and Drake were in a relationship.

The 21-year-old fashionista was shocked by a fan’s comment that Drake “probably” had sex with her.

“Not me!” Hadid tweeted, using a shrugging emoji. “That’s disrespectful. Why can’t people be friends without all the insinuation.”

Hadid’s statement comes after rumours surfaced claiming Drake wrote his new song “Finesse” about her.

In the song, from his new album ‘Scorpion’, Drake talks about making a trip to New York to see a love interest.

On the track Drake mentions Bella’s father, Mohamed, “My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid.”

Some fans had taken that as confirmation that the pair are together.

Rumours have circulated about Drake and Hadid since last year, when the Canadian rapper threw a party for supermodel’s 21st birthday in October.