Actor Ben Mendelsohn believes that the upcoming Marvel Studios film, “Captain Marvel”, will bring a “sweeping change” in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actor is portraying Talos, the leader of shape-shifting alien race, in the film. Brie Larson is playing the title character in the feature.

In an interview with a leading online portal, Mendelsohn said he hopes that the Marvel tentpole will bring more inclusivity and diversity in the film industry.

“I think we have something really special here, and that all comes from a finely crafted script, it’s absolutely beautiful,” the Australian actor said.

“Obviously this is a big moment for Marvel, and hopefully a sweeping change for inclusion and diversity in the industry,” he added.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the superhero film also features Jude Law and Samuel L Jackson.

Mendelsohn also said that the films based comic books can make a big cultural and artistic impact.

“If you look at the business of movie-making, as both a business and art, comic book films have the best chance of making a big cultural and artistic impact,” he said.

“We might be able to get a masterpiece or three out of this superhero genre,” he added.