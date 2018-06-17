Beyonce and Jay-Z took the Internet by storm as the power couple released their first joint album in one go.

Titled ‘Everything is Love’, the musicians dropped the new LP on Tidal, music streaming service.

Touted as the first full-length release by the duo, the album shows the couple singing and rapping in nine songs.

Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their surprise album at their concert in London and also debuted their video there.

According to E! News, the track titles are: “Summer”, “Apeshit”, “Boss”, “Heard About Us”, “Nice”, “713”, “Friends”, “Black Effect” and “Lovehappy”

They have collaborated on other songs in the past but never on a full album.

Earlier, the rapper said they used their “art almost like a therapy session” when they had marital problems.

This ultimately resulted in Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ LP and his ‘4:44’ album.

The couple has three children – daughter Blue Ivy (six) and twins daughter Rumi and son Sir (one).