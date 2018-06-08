Video grabs of four people seen assaulting a youth during the Bhima Koregaon violence that occurred on January 1 was released by the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department today.

Rahul Phatangade (30) a resident of Kanur Mesai, was attacked and killed by a mob, armed with stones and sticks, near Sanaswadi during the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1.

Pune (Rural) police has already arrested three people in connection with Phatangade’s death. The case was taken over by the state CID in February.

“During investigations, we recovered video footage in which a large mob isseen assaulting Phatangade with sticks and stones. We managed to identify four more assailants,” said Akkanouru Prasad Pralhad, Superintendent of Police, CID, Pune Unit.

“We are yet to ascertain the identity of the four people seen in the video. Therefore we are releasing the grabs of these suspects and also the complete video footage of a frenzied mob assaulting Phatangade,” said Pralhad.

He appealed to people to come forward and help the police with information that would lead to the arrest of the four persons seen in the video grabs.

Violence erupted on January 1, allegedly due to provocative speeches made at the Elgar Parishad, organised at Pune’s Shaniwarwada on December 31, to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle in 1818.

One person was killed and vehicles and houses were damaged in the violence.