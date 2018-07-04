A Pune Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of all the five accused in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon violence case till August 2, 2018.

The court has also directed to produce all the accused before it on next date of hearing.

Earlier all the accused, arrested for allegedly inciting violence were in police custody.

For those unversed, the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when a youth died in clashes that broke out during an event to mark the day in January.

The violence also left several injured, including 10 policemen.

Subsequently, the four accused – Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut – apart from Gadling, were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi.

According to the Pune Police, Naxal links emerged during the interrogation of the accused in the case.