Even as a court in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra framed charges against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his derogatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday, the latter pleaded “not guilty.”

The charges against Gandhi were framed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500.

RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had earlier moved the court against Gandhi over his statement made at an election rally in March 2014, wherein he blamed the RSS for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

On April 23, Gandhi’s lawyer had filed an application for exemption from appearance in the court.

In September 2016, Gandhi withdrew his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case, saying he would face the trial.

The top court had refused to interfere with criminal proceedings pending against him in a trial court.