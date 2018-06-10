Police officials are known for maintaining law and order and investigation of criminal activities. But when police personnel themselves behave irresponsibly by abusing political leaders they are only setting a wrong precedent for the society. Mahavir Jadhav, the Sub Inspector of Shrigonda Police station, Ahmednagar, entered the residence of Bhimrao Nalge and had used offensive languages against him citing former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s name. He also had issued threats to him. How can police officials use foul language against political leaders who are the representatives of people? How can a police official Jadhav stoop so low by using abusive language against Bhujbal who has held the respectable position of Deputy Chief Minister and has served the people?

NCP MLC Jayant Jadhav said, “The police officer had used abusive language against Chhagan Bhujbal which is unjustified. I am in possession of the clip and I have urged the Chief Minister to suspend the police officer for insulting our leader. A responsible police officer must not indulge in this act. I will raise this matter in the assembly. Such type of incident does not augur well for our culture.”

Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad had filed a complaint with Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General (I.G.) Nashik Range against Jadhav and demanded his suspension from service for breaching the code of conduct. They also have submitted a CD and script of the conversation held between Jadhav and Nagle. Meanwhile, NCP MLC Jayant Jadhav has taken up this matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Police, Maharashtra. Jadhav has demanded the suspension of the police personnel and has submitted evidence in support of his claim. Thus, there is a need to sensitise police officials to how to behave with people. Often citizens are miffed with police as they fail to register a complaint and ask them awkward questions.

BJP MLA Anil Gote said, “Police never take these incidents seriously. There should be a strong action for the breach of the code of conduct against the police officer if he is found guilty. Such types of cases are not taken seriously in the state. If any official is found guilty then action must be taken against him irrespective of the post held by him. If the government is not taking prompt action against the guilty then it’s their fault.”

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal was granted bail last month after nearly two years in jail for a number of cases. His nephew and former NCP MP, Sameer Bhujbal, too, has got bail. Both have been asked to seek permission before crossing city limits. After being granted bail, Bhujbal is keen to revive his political career and is planning to hold rallies to develop the party base in the state. He has also met various political leaders like Ramdas Athawale, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan and Sharad Yadav. Bhujbal had interacted with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. NCP too might use Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader to campaign for the party to counter Marathas who have a strong influence in the state. Since Bhujbal belongs to the Mali community, he continues to have influence over them.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan said, “If the police official has used abusive language against Bhujbal then strict action must be taken against him. If the officer had used foul language against Bhujbal then it is not right.”

Bhujbal was imprisoned for more than two years after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for his alleged involvement in the Rs 880 crore Maharashtra Sadan case. The Public Works Department under Bhujbal had then allegedly awarded sub-contracts to firms, in blatant violation of rules, in the Maharashtra Sadan case. The new Maharashtra Sadan was built at the cost of Rs 100 crore when Congress-NCP coalition was in power in Maharashtra.