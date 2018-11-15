Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday sent handwritten notes to director Amit R Sharma and Neena Gupta praising their work in “Badhaai Ho”.

Neena took to Twitter to share the picture of the letter and a bouquet Bachchan sent her after watching the film.

“Aapse ye patr aur pushp pa ke ankhen khushi se bhar aaeen thank u so much @SrBachchan sir #Badhaaiho (sic),” she wrote alongside the pictures.

The director said he was humbled to receive Bachchan’s appreciation.

“When The LEGEND Himself Appreciates Your Work. A Slice Of Heaven. Deeply Humbled. @SrBachchan SIR This Means The World To Me. #AHandWrittenLetter #BadhaaiHo,” Amit wrote, alongside the picture of the letter.

The film is a comedy drama about a middle age couple, played by Neena and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

Also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikhri and Sanya Malhotra, “Badhaai Ho” released on October 18.