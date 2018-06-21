Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in Bollywood remake of famous Spanish crime thriller ‘Contratiempo’ (The Invisible Guest).

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the remake of Spanish thriller is titled as ‘Badla’ (Revenge).

‘Contratiempo’, revolves around a successful young businessman who seeks to prove his innocence when his mistress is murdered.

Megastar’s ‘Pink’ co-star Taapsee Pannu will also feature in the flick.

The movie ‘Badla’ is co-produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

The surprising element about this- it will be the first time when Khan is co-producing a film top-lined by Bachchan,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh were last seen on screen together in 2008 release ‘Bhootnath’.

Big-B is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which is a fantasy drama, and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.