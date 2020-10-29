Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Bird watchers and organizations are making every effort to celebrate Bird’s Week in the state and create awareness about it.

flamingoes, uddhav, thackeray, birds week, bird week, birds, sanjay rathod
Flamingoes are seen in huge numbers behind NRI colony in Talawe wetland, Nerul, during nationwide lockdown as preventive measure due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai. / Image Courtesy: PTI

Birds are an important part of nature’s biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create awareness among the masses about the various flora and fauna. Uddhav Thackeray had given instruction in the meeting of the State Wildlife Board to create awareness in people about Birds and animal lives.

Bird watchers and organizations are making every effort to celebrate Bird’s Week in the state and create awareness about it. Maruti Chitampally, who is well known for his wildlife literature writing, his birthday is on November 5th. Bird study scientist, Padmabhushan Dr. Salim Ali’s birthday is on November 12. Remembering their contribution to nature and its lives, this bird week is being celebrated on the occasion of their birth dates.

Considering the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be online bird photo exhibitions, bird photography competitions, painting competitions. Bird nature information leaflets, books, posters, etc. will also be provided. This week will be celebrated in coordination with the Forest Department, informed Rathod. Without any social gathering awareness will be created online through digital media about the importance of birds, migration birds, and domicile birds, their protection, and conservation.

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

