BJP leader Vijay Goel, protesting the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Odd-Even scheme enforced from today in Delhi, drove out of his home in an odd-numbered SUV, painted bright orange with messages on it, as a mark of protest. Barely 100 metres from his home, the vehicle (2727), was stopped and the MP was fined Rs. 4,000.

To this dramatic protest, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) response was equally dramatic. As soon as Vijay Goel, armed with a placard saying “Odd-Even – A Political Stunt”, returned home after his act of defiance, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot reached with a bouquet of roses.

The minister, handing the roses, urged Mr Goel to support his government’s anti-pollution measure by not defying the odd-even rule. Goel also produced a bouquet.

With media cameras recording every second, the two rivals had a conversation that best showcased politics over how to combat deadly pollution in Delhi, where elections are due early next year.

” If stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana are the problem (AAP’s main complaint), then how will odd-even help,” Goel asked. Gahlot replied: “Even if 50 per cent vehicles are off the road, we can say pollution will be less.” After this back-and-forth, the two finally shook hands, smiled, and went inside for tea.