BJP poll manifesto and achievements

In 2014, BJP Poll manifesto included issues like corruption, black money, price rise, policy paralysis, women empowerment, agriculture reform and healthcare reform. Let’s analyse few of them:

Corruption, hatred and threats are spreading day by day in parts of the country because of no rein on cow protectors, its narrow minded leaders’ speeches and having debates on Hindu Muslims.

Nothing returned back to enforce the demonetisation and GST except losing innocent lives in the queue and by smashing the small traders! In return, three Modis flew away from the country after looting the banks.

In the name of women empowerment, government is doing nothing because women even feel oppressed in banks, many private sectors as well as unsafe outside.

The ratio of farmers’ suicide in the country is really hazardous, atrocious and heartbroken! Every day we have to go through such suffering news.

At last, we may say that the ruling party doesn’t know except boasting and is totally failed to run the country.

Ashfaque Nadwi

