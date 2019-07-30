With an aim to give opportunities to the youth in the assembly, BJP is likely to induct Ashwajit Gaikwad into the party soon. Before the state goes for polls later this year, the saffron party is reportedly all set to nominate Gaikwad from the Udgir constituency.

Udgir or Udaygiri is a city with a municipal council in Latur district of Maharashtra. It is located in the Marathwada division of the state.

The Gaikwad family has been loyal to the BJP for many years and Gaikwad has recently implemented a membership registration campaign for the party at Shivaji Chowk on Saturday. The day-long campaign was attended by district president Nagnath Nidwade, former MLA and state vice president Govindrao Kendra, city president Basavaraj Bagwande, deputy president Sudhir Bhosale, water supply chairperson Manoj Pudale, Balaji Gaware of scheduled tribal front, and others. As per reports, the campaign has managed to gather more than 2,000 young party members so far.