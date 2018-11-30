The Congress has refuted a newspaper report and the allegations by BJP chief Amit Shah that Robert Vadra made money out of a dubious land deal.

Countering the allegations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department as a “dirty tricks department’.

At an election rally earlier today, referring to a report carried by the Indian Express newspaper, Shah alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family’s son-in-law had received commissions after a loan of thousands of crores of rupees was sanctioned to a big company.

“Neither the country nor the people of Rajasthan will get swayed by this baseless, conspiring and misleading news,” Surjewala told reporters here Friday.

He said the BJP was planting fake and bogus news and misusing the agencies for the last five years.

“The BJP will not succeed in misusing the pages of a mainstream newspaper and distracting the attention of the people ahead of the elections,” he said.