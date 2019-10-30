With the Sena-BJP alliance Maharashtra is all set to see its new government, Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray may become the state’s youngest Chief Minister if BJP agrees to the formula of 50-50. Thackeray scion who is 29 years of age, made his electoral debut from Worli. While the Shiv Sena has time and again demanded that the young Thackeray be made the CM, where as Aaditya himself has always maintained silence on whether he has been aiming at the top position in the State. If we look at Maharashtra politics and BJP strategies, it is very difficult for him to become the CM of Maharashtra. As of today, BJP is very much penetrated deep in the state than Shiv Sena which holds Mumbai and few other small cities and town. Moreover, Fadnavis firmed up his position and eliminated potential CM candidates. He is having a fine relationship with Modi and Shah.

However, the “alliance politics” may tilt the scales in this way…may be for Dy CMs’ post, but BJP will certainly not remove Fadnavis as a CM face. Ultimately, Aaditya is just another kid of strongest political family of state. BJP will never agree on Aaditya Thackeray as CM candidate for Maharashtra. Presently, in Maharashtra BJP is much bigger and stronger party than Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray is not having that much maturity to become CM. He has to work hard at ground level for 10 years to achieve that kind of maturity. Aaditya don’t have any achievements in politics. Instead he has only legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, which is not sufficient in present scenario. Aaditya needs to grow in politics before taking up any sorts of ministry.

Moreover, what is agreed between BJP and Shiv Sena is never implemented in spirit. They have history of disputing their own agreements. While forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections three months back, both had agreed that they would rotate the post of CM for 2.5 years each. They overcame the issue and won massive mandate for Lok Sabha election of 2019. With Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena appears to be the first breaker of the agreement as toured in all 288 assembly constituencies spread over to 4000 Kms projecting Aaditya Thackeray as future CM. In last December, it had also snatched Hindutva platform by visiting Ayodhya. If they both had agreed to leave for each other 135 seats each and 18 to NDA allies, what is logic in Shiv Sena alone visiting all 288 constituencies? The message was clear in that Shiv Sena wants to emerge as elder brother and pocket the CM post for full five years. Even if both agree on 2.5 formula, they will soon be fighting with each other on as to who first should be CM for 2.5 years. Modi-Shah duo wouldn’t want them in first term of two and half years because if allowed, they wouldn’t quit and put BJP in dock as 2024 election nears. But since both of them are power hungry parties, they would find some via media to stick together amidst dramas.

If there is even an element of truth in what Aaditya claims about Amit Shah’s promise to make him CM, that could have been a bait to get the Sena contest the Lok Sabha elections together. Now the BJP has gauged its strength, it could indulge in tough bargaining during seats negotiations. Ultimately, the parties could contest separately as they did last time. The difference this time could be that the BJP might win a majority on its own and not need the Sena’s support. Once this happens, statehood for Vidarbha could turn into a reality. Shiv Sena is not even a pan-Maharashtra party. They are strong in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region while BJP is now strong in entire Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are no Vajpayee. Uddhav Thackeray may give laud message to BJP, but he has to tame down his own leaders who are creating anxiety to make Aaditya as CM. His party was ruling in Maharashtra with BJP since 2014. During this era, not only it ruled as ruler but also as opposition within the government. Their ministers in government always boasted that they all carry the resignation letters in their pockets to be hurled at BJP. This tradition tamed BJP who had to seek support of Sharad Pawar. In light of this traditions, it is worth guessing whether Aaditya Thackeray will also carry own resignation as CM in his pocket. Obviously, if he did that, it will be presumed entire Ministry of his party is following suit.

Climbing up from the rungs, the soft-spoken and fresh graduate was catapulted as the chief of the party’s Yuva Sena in 2010 and in 2018 promoted as a Shiv Sena leader. A typical Mumbaikar, the son of Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray did his schooling from the reputed Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, later went to the hallowed portals of St. Xaviers College for his BA (History) and subsequently completed his law degree from the prestigious Government Law College. Let’s see, what is written in his political fate.

