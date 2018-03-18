Blake Lively already working on Met Gala gown

Actor Blake Lively’s team is already working on the gown she will be wearing at this year’s Met Gala.

The actor revealed the team of designers have already logged a whopping 600 hours of work on the gown.

“This year’s may be my favourite dress ever. They’ve already worked on it for 600 hours, and it’s not done,” Lively told Vogue magazine.

She later told Women’s Wear Daily that designer were making something “custom” for her to wear to the event.

“They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else,” she said.

Lively, 30, did reveal which designer has come up with the idea for her gown, but shared that she is in talks with jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and shoemaker Christian Louboutin to help her accessorise.