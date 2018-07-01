Singer Gwen Stefani has gushed over her boyfriend Blake Shelton calling him her “inspiration”.

She and Shelton, 42, have been together for more than two and a half years and the singer says the country star has changed her life.

“He’s my homeboy. He’s my homey. He’s just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that.

“I celebrate him in the show, He’s inspired me so much. He’s changed my life. I was like, ‘You changed my show, you changed my life.’ Such an inspiration,” Stefani said during an appearance on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The 48-year-old singer is currently on her Just a Girl tour and performed her first concert at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino last week.

The residency marks her first concert series since she ended her This Is What the Truth Feels Like tour in October 2016.