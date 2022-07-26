Image: Agencies

With chief minister Eknath Shinde issuing a order for all Mumbai roads to be concretized in two years, the BMC may need to considerably increase financial allocations for the work.

Construction of concrete roads while 20% costlier than tarmac are known to be more durable.

In the 2022-23 civic budget, the BMC had allocated about Rs 2,200 crore for improving roads.

A 10.5% increase would mean an additional Rs 231 crore. BMC has under its jurisdiction 2,039 km of roads, of which it has already concretized 1,400 km.