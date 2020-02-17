BMC to start work on Himalaya foot over-bridge soon

In its zest to reconstruct the Himalaya foot-over-bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a report to the Heritage Committee Conservation Committee. The civic body has already prepared a reconstruction plan to this effect

The Corporators in the standing committee had claimed that despite the passage of a year’s time, the BMC had not taken any steps to rebuild the bridge. They had also complained about the lack of space for daily commuters to cross the busy DN Road to access the north end of CSMT.

The civic administration in a written reply to the Corporators mentioned that soon after the mishap, a zebra crossing was made for citizens.

Further, the civic officials of the Bridges Department mentioned that the reconstruction of the bridge would take place soon as they have appointed a consultant in September last year who has helped the civic body design the bridge. According to sources, the bridge will have escalators and the BMC will also try to keep the look of the bridge in accordance with the heritage precinct.

A civic official speaking on the matter said, “A report has been submitted to the heritage committee a few days ago. In the report, we have mentioned three different designs for the bridge keeping the heritage precinct in mind. The matter will soon be taken up for discussion.