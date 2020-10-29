BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be investigated

- Advertisement -

Uddhav Thackeray who sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, soon after that Thackeray government gave land worth Rs 900 crore to a builder in Dahisar. In the last 10 years, a proposal was made to purchase 7 acres of land in Dahisar, but it was not accepted. Nishlap Realty had offered to buy the plot. This place has 100 percent encroachments. The BMC had rejected the offer to buy the land. It was clearly stated that the proposal to buy this land was a wastage of revenue for the BMC. Praveen Pardeshi, the then commissioner of BMC, had sent a letter to the NMC reform committee expressing his clear opposition to taking possession of the land. On November 2, 2019, the Improvement Committee of the Municipal Corporation had proposed to take possession of this said land. Nishalpa Realty had given a detailed commentary on how this proposal is unworkable and therefore it should be rejected. In the meeting of the reform committee held on November 2, it was proposed to inspect the site.

The reform committee was set to meet on November 29 to discuss various issues. The meeting did not discuss the land acquisition at Dahisar Eksar. However, this issue was included in the agenda of the meeting as a matter of urgency. When Praveen Pardeshi was Municipal Commissioner, he had undoubtedly stated that the value of this land is around Rs. 54 crores. In a notification issued by Pardeshi on October 15, 2019, it stated that possession of any such land should be obtained without any difficulty. Even when the land was valued at Rs 354 crore, outside investors had strongly objected to it. Meanwhile, the Thackeray government has given Rs 349 crore, Rs 14 lakh 19 thousand 13 to the NMC finance department for the purchase of this land. It was suggested that such an amount should be paid immediately. 54 crore was paid in advance as a deposit, therefore, on February 15, 2020, the remaining Rs 294 crore was paid to Nishalpa Reality. Now the concerned builder has given Rs 349 crore for this land. This valuation is wrong, he claims. The builder appealed to the Revenue Tribunal in Nagpur for a plot of land worth Rs 900 crore.

“I have inspected the plot and it has become clear to me that the encroachments on the plot cannot be removed. The state government and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation were opposed to taking the encroached land at such a high price till November 28, 2019. However, after Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, the role of the state government and the Municipal Corporation changed overnight and a plot of land worth Rs 900 crore was given to a builder., there should be an urgent investigation into these financial transactions, said opposition leader Kirit Somayya.