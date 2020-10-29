Thursday, October 29, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home City News Mumbai BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be...
City NewsMumbai

BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be investigated

The reform committee was set to meet on November 29 to discuss various issues. The meeting did not discuss the land acquisition at Dahisar Eksar.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

dahisar, land row, bmc, uddhav thackeray, thackeray, Nishalp RealtiesUddhav Thackeray who sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, soon after that Thackeray government gave land worth Rs 900 crore to a builder in Dahisar. In the last 10 years, a proposal was made to purchase 7 acres of land in Dahisar, but it was not accepted. Nishlap Realty had offered to buy the plot. This place has 100 percent encroachments. The BMC had rejected the offer to buy the land. It was clearly stated that the proposal to buy this land was a wastage of revenue for the BMC. Praveen Pardeshi, the then commissioner of BMC, had sent a letter to the NMC reform committee expressing his clear opposition to taking possession of the land. On November 2, 2019, the Improvement Committee of the Municipal Corporation had proposed to take possession of this said land. Nishalpa Realty had given a detailed commentary on how this proposal is unworkable and therefore it should be rejected. In the meeting of the reform committee held on November 2, it was proposed to inspect the site.

The reform committee was set to meet on November 29 to discuss various issues. The meeting did not discuss the land acquisition at Dahisar Eksar. However, this issue was included in the agenda of the meeting as a matter of urgency. When Praveen Pardeshi was Municipal Commissioner, he had undoubtedly stated that the value of this land is around Rs. 54 crores. In a notification issued by Pardeshi on October 15, 2019, it stated that possession of any such land should be obtained without any difficulty. Even when the land was valued at Rs 354 crore, outside investors had strongly objected to it. Meanwhile, the Thackeray government has given Rs 349 crore, Rs 14 lakh 19 thousand 13 to the NMC finance department for the purchase of this land. It was suggested that such an amount should be paid immediately. 54 crore was paid in advance as a deposit, therefore, on February 15, 2020, the remaining Rs 294 crore was paid to Nishalpa Reality. Now the concerned builder has given Rs 349 crore for this land. This valuation is wrong, he claims. The builder appealed to the Revenue Tribunal in Nagpur for a plot of land worth Rs 900 crore.

- Advertisement -

“I have inspected the plot and it has become clear to me that the encroachments on the plot cannot be removed. The state government and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation were opposed to taking the encroached land at such a high price till November 28, 2019. However, after Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, the role of the state government and the Municipal Corporation changed overnight and a plot of land worth Rs 900 crore was given to a builder., there should be an urgent investigation into these financial transactions, said opposition leader Kirit Somayya.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Mumbai

Provide quality sports facilities to the students: Uday Samant

Afternoon Voice - 0
While providing quality sports facilities to the students, various sports related issues of Mumbai University will be solved immediately, said Uday Samant, Minister for...
Read more
Mumbai

Black Market Of Controlled Essential Commodities On Rise, Strict Action Against The Perpetrators

Afternoon Voice - 0
Government to ensure that there is no irregularity in the supply and distribution of food grains, gas cylinders and petrol-diesel to non-beneficiary ration card...
Read more
Mumbai

Nitin Raut On Power Outage Says “Possibility Of Sabotage Can’t Be Ruled Out”

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has said on Wednesday that the possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out in the power outage incident in...
Read more

Most Popular

BMC’s 900 crore Dahisar land scam; BJP leader demands transactions to be investigated

Mumbai Afternoon Voice - 0
Uddhav Thackeray who sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, soon after that Thackeray government gave land worth Rs 900 crore to...
Read more

BIHAR – 1st Election Amid Covid-19

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The election is being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the Election Commission has drawn up elaborate safety protocols. Bihar Voted in...
Read more

The political climate is always uncertain Bihar

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Bihar is the most tinted State where the political battle is always interesting and it attracts national attention. Here the most interesting part is...
Read more

Fourth upgrading in corona test rates in the state; corona test for Rs 980 only

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The rates for corona tests conducted in private laboratories in the state have been revised once again and the cost per test has been...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

The political climate is always uncertain Bihar

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Bihar is the most tinted State where the political battle is always interesting and it attracts national attention. Here the most interesting part is...
Read more

If human urge to rape cannot be controlled, consider tying humans up, rather than animals

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
A female dog was brutally raped inside the posh Galleria shopping mall of Mumbai, the news is very much shocking but more than that...
Read more

India has become an online hosting hub for child sex material

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
India has the largest number of child sexual abuse cases in the world. For every 155th minute a child, less than 16 years, is...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Balutedars demand reservation, call to revoke amendment of Article 366

Top News Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Leader of OBC Bhatakya Vimukta and ex-Congress MLC, Haribhau Rathod has called for the cancellation of the amendment in the constitution that deprives the...
Read more

Fourth upgrading in corona test rates in the state; corona test for Rs 980 only

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The rates for corona tests conducted in private laboratories in the state have been revised once again and the cost per test has been...
Read more

The political climate is always uncertain Bihar

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Bihar is the most tinted State where the political battle is always interesting and it attracts national attention. Here the most interesting part is...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.