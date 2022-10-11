Representative Image

With the deadline for shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai to put up Marathi signboards coming to an end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Monday started initiating action against those who have not done so yet. The BMC’s fourth deadline to shops for setting up Marathi signboards expired on September 30.

“We have started issuing notices to the commercial establishments. Every shop is being given seven days after the date of notice issuance for setting up the new signboard. If they fail to do so during that time, we will file a case in the court against the owners of the establishments,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) Sanjog Kabre.

The present provision states a fine of Rs 2,000 per staffer will be imposed on shops. Kabre said if the shop owners choose to pay the fine on their own, then the BMC may not approach the court. “At present, there are more than five lakh shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai and only less than 50 per cent of these have Marathi signboards. We will take photographs of the shops as evidence as we send them notices,” he said.