After their BMW fell into a well, two persons were killed while three others were injured in a ghastly accident that took place in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city. A report says that the mishap took place at 2 am on Wednesday near the Daulatabad Fort when all of them were returning after attending a New Year party.

According to the police, one among the five friends who was driving the car apparently lost control following which the vehicle fell into a roadside well. A passerby noticed the car plunging into the well and altered the locals who later informed the police about the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Saurabh Vijay Nandapurkar (29) and Virbhas Kasture (34) (all residents of the area). The three injured people who are admitted to the government hospital have been identified as Nitin Shishkar (34), Pratik Kapadia (30) and Madhur Jaiswal (30).