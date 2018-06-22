Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world. It unites individuals, families, society, country and the world. World Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being of mankind. The way to lead a calm, creative and content life is Yoga. It can show the way to defeat tensions and mindless anxiety. Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals.

So many enthusiasts from every part of the world participated on the World Yoga Day. Yoga was in vogue even earlier but the credit to make it an international event belongs to our Prime Minister. At a time when we in India are suffering from severe lack of self confidence and pride in our own legacy, for someone to take it as a major issue and enthuse people to adopt it as a daily routine is commendable.

As Mr Modi opined doing yoga daily is an investment in a scheme for our own health. It is an understatement to say that this will curtail considerable investment in health schemes. The advantages are immense if the practice is started early in life. This requires instruction at the school level. No one need to shy away as it being religious. Patanjali’s aphorisms on Yoga have no connection with any religion. It is a most systematic and scientific approach to physical, mental and spiritual health in a gradation of eight stages. This holistic approach as it is meant to be, leads to the complete human development.

Individual enrichment is three fold, psycho motor, affective and cognitive. The most creative way is to enrich the three to the maximum. Yoga is an exquisite form of building the harmony between the three. Someone has said, know thyself, you can know the whole world. Building our national Heritage is a commendable initiative; all human beings are welcome to the initiative. Let us all have a sound body, mind and outlook to serve humanity, without any longing for fruits. Love, self less love is the only remedy for contemporary issues which shackle us to chilly dungeons of peril.

As a parent one should develop their children with good mind, a stable body language and the will to help friends. For this to happen, parents must make an effort to guide the young to have faith in God and the social values from an young age. Children on their part should not fall in the trap of bad elements and thereby losing their identity instead of developing healthy relationship to overcome the evil mind present to put up exemplary behaviour. To balance life from all this obstacles, Yoga can provide a meaningful life and make sure of resilience in their student life full of pressure. Body and mind should bond together to lead a successful life and become a responsible citizen of India.

The International Yoga Day kicked off with a massive yoga demonstration with Prime Minister Modi calling it ‘Yogpath’. Across India, the celebrations echoed as bad weather refused to dampen the spirits of yoga practitioners. Modi made it big and the people followed him in the true spirit of Yoga to make the day an eventful one Yoga is part and parcel of your life and that was displayed in a well disciplined manner and the nation made big stride in reaching the people through yoga.

Yoga has the power to unite individuals, society, country and the world at large, and has emerged as a major unifying force globally. Nobody can condemn this. Yoga does not belong to any religion. It is a way of maintaining health and purifying the mind. We should be grateful that it was in India that this has begun. Now it is accepted by the world community as a whole. It would have been good if the opposition also joined in encouraging Yoga. But now, we should only pray that they at least continue this tradition. Yoga is indeed a unifying force and there is no doubt about it.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)