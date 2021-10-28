Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun in the cruise drug case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. The High Court also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail by a single bench of Justice N W Sambre over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

“I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

“The detailed order will be given tomorrow (Friday). Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday,” said Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan Khan in the court.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.